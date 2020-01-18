Divyanka Tripathi seems to be missing her TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress posted a picture of herself on her official Instagram handle that suggested so.

In the photograph, she is seen seated comfortably against a raised pavement on the road in a red sari.

In her character mode, the 35-year-old has a bandaged head and is seen resting perhaps in between the shoot of the highly successful show that ran for six years.

“When sky is your roof and mother nature’s lap is your bed!#YehHaiMohabbatein’s success has made me more down to earth..quite literally!(Clicked on sly by my Mr Spot @munnasoni1),” the caption of her post read.

Divyanka portrayed the role of a Tamil dentist, Dr Ishita Iyer, in the Ekta Kapoor creation.

Partially based on Manju Kapur’s novel, Custody, the show followed the love story of the Tamilian dentist with a Punjabi CEO Raman Bhalla, played by TV actor Karan Patel.

Divyanka is an active social media user and often posts pictures of herself on Instagram. She has a following of more than 11 million people on her handle.