Actress Disha Patani attended the ‘muhurat’ puja for her next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Dabangg actor Salman Khan.

On Wednesday, the Baaghi actress took to social media to share some pictures from the puja ceremony. She took to her official Instagram handle to share photographs from the puja ceremony.

Disha was seen carrying a pristine white ensemble. The regal white and golden multi-tiered sharara set with floral prints in the lower part yet again proved her fashion finesse.

Alongside the photographs, Disha wrote, “#radhe muhurat pooja (sic).”

View this post on Instagram #radhe muhurat pooja🙏 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Nov 5, 2019 at 6:48pm PST

Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the film marks his return with Salman khan after the 2009 film Wanted, which saw him playing an undercover cop, and the upcoming Dabangg 3, which sees him return as Inspector Chulbul Pandey.

This is the second time Disha will share screen space with superstar Salman after Bharat.

Radhe, scheduled to hit the screens on Eid next year, credits the superstar’s brother Sohail Khan as a producer.