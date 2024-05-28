Director Devang Bhavsar unveils Vikrant Massey starrer ‘Blackout’

The highly anticipated trailer for ‘Blackout’, starring Vikrant Massey, is set to debut soon. This crime thriller comedy, by director Devang Bhavsar, boasts a stellar cast, including Mouni Roy, Sunil Grover, Jisshu Sengupta, Chhaya Kadam, Prasad Oak, and popular Instagram personalities Karan Sonawane and Saurabh Ghadge.

Director Devang Bhavsar sheds light on the film’s intriguing theme and the dynamic performances that bring it to life. ‘Blackout’ unravels the story of how unchecked greed can spiral a person into utter chaos.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Mishra (@vishalmishraofficial)

“Everyone has a dual nature with shades of gray,” Bhavsar explains. “This idea forms the backbone of ‘Blackout’. The film delves into human behavior when greed takes the reins. Wealth has an undeniable allure, and this story is very much character-driven. Our ensemble cast delivered outstanding performances, feeding off each other’s energy. The narrative is designed to keep the audience hooked with its twists and turns, while also being relatable, funny, and thoroughly entertaining. I believe viewers will love it.”

The film is a joint presentation by Jio Studios and 11:11 Productions, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Niraj Kothari. ‘Blackout’ is slated for release on June 7, 2024, on Jio Cinema.