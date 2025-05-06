Diljit roars ‘Main Hoon Punjab’ at Met Gala – It’s all about his turban, tehmat & total royalty

Diljit Dosanjh just made history—and headlines—with his Met Gala debut, and let’s just say, it wasn’t your usual high-fashion red carpet moment. It was a full-on cultural statement.

The singer-actor turned the prestigious steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art into a stage for Punjabi pride.

Wrapped in tradition yet styled with a global fashion flair, Diljit showed up not in a tux or a designer suit but in a crisp kurta, a flowing tehmat, and—stealing the spotlight—a jewel-studded turban.

Designed by celebrity fashion guru Prabal Gurung, the ensemble wasn’t just a look. It was a legacy.

Dosanjh didn’t stop at just traditional threads. He went full maharaja-mode with a lion-headed, gem-encrusted kirpan and a striking diamond necklace that paid tribute to the legendary Patiala necklace, originally crafted by Cartier for Maharaja Bhupinder Singh.

Every accessory, every fold of fabric spoke of culture, history, and unfiltered pride.

On Instagram, Diljit summed it up perfectly: “Main Hoon Punjab. Inspired by the theme of Black Dandyism, I bring my turban, my culture, and my mother tongue ‘Pnjaabii’ to the Met Gala.”

The post quickly caught fire, with fans and celebrities like Ishaan Khatter chiming in with flames and applause.

But before the fashion-forward moment, Diljit gave his followers a sneak peek into his excitement. A day before the event, he posted a goofy video, showing off goodies sent by the Met Gala team.

His caption? Classic Diljit energy: “MET GALA tomorrow. Daso fer ki paiye kal nu? Halaa laa laa karauni aan!” (Translation: “Met Gala tomorrow. Tell me, what should I wear? I’m going to make some noise!”)

And make noise he did.

While many stars glided up the stairs in dramatic trains and structured couture, Diljit strolled in like royalty with roots. At a time when global platforms often blur cultural lines, he proudly underlined his identity. This wasn’t just about representation—it was about reclaiming the space.

This year’s Met Gala also saw appearances from Indian heavyweights like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Isha Ambani, and Manish Malhotra. But it was Diljit’s unapologetic Punjabi presence that stirred hearts, especially for desis worldwide watching him carry a culture often underrepresented in such elite fashion circles.

With his Met Gala appearance, Diljit didn’t just walk the red carpet—he walked it like a lion, kirpan in hand, diamonds flashing, and turban shining. In doing so, he reminded the world that fashion doesn’t need to forget where it comes from. It can carry home with it.