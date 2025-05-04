Shah Rukh Khan touches down in New York for Met Gala 2025

Shah Rukh Khan has just touched down in New York, gearing up for his highly anticipated debut at the Met Gala 2025.

The iconic actor’s arrival has already taken over social media, with fans eagerly sharing videos and photos of his entrance at the airport.

True to his effortlessly cool persona, King Khan made a casual yet stylish appearance, walking through the terminal with his trusted manager, Pooja Dadlani, without the usual entourage.

Dressed in a simple white T-shirt under a grey jacket, paired with classic blue jeans, Shah Rukh Khan kept it low-key but undeniably fashionable—a stark contrast to the glam and glitz he’s about to experience at the Met Gala.

While the actor hasn’t officially confirmed his participation, everything points to his attendance at the prestigious event on May 5, where fashion’s finest will converge.

This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” is set to explore the powerful relationship between fashion and Black culture. The theme aligns with an upcoming exhibit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, where the gala will take place.

It’s a subject sure to make waves in the fashion world, and with Shah Rukh Khan stepping onto the red carpet, all eyes will be on his show-stopping look.

As the Met Gala draws near, the buzz around the event has only intensified, especially with a stellar roster of co-chairs including singer and fashion mogul Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, rapper A\$AP Rocky, and racing legend Lewis Hamilton.

Will he steal the spotlight with a showstopping ensemble? Fans can’t wait to find out. Stay tuned, the countdown has officially begun!