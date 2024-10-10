Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute to Ratan Tata at Germany concert

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh paused the show to pay a moving tribute to the late Ratan Tata, one of India’s most revered industrialists. The tribute came just a day after Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

During the concert, Diljit addressed the crowd in his native Punjabi, expressing his admiration for Ratan Tata and his lifelong dedication to hard work and philanthropy.

His tribute quickly gained attention on social media, with a video clip going viral, capturing the singer’s heartfelt words about the man he so deeply respected. In the video, Diljit is heard saying, “You all know Ratan Tata. He passed away, and this is my small tribute to him. I felt it was necessary to take his name today because all his life, he worked hard.”

Diljit emphasized how Tata never spoke ill of anyone and consistently dedicated himself to doing good for others. He added, “If there is one thing we can learn from his life, it is that we should work hard, think positively, be helpful, and live life to the fullest.”

The tribute to Ratan Tata comes during Diljit’s ongoing international music tour, which has seen him perform across the United States and Europe. After completing this leg of the tour, Diljit is set to return to India in October, where he will perform in several cities, including New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune, among others. The Indian leg of his tour will kick off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 26.

Ratan Tata’s passing has elicited widespread mourning across India and beyond. As a giant in the world of industry and philanthropy, Tata left an indelible mark on society. Born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, Ratan Tata became the Chairman of Tata Sons in 1991 and led the company until his retirement in 2012. Under his leadership, Tata Group expanded its reach and influence.

Beyond business, Tata was popular for his deep commitment to giving back to society. He chaired the Ratan Tata Trust and the Dorabji Tata Trust, two of India’s largest philanthropic foundations. Throughout his life, Tata remained dedicated to improving the lives of the less fortunate, funding initiatives in healthcare, education, and rural development.