Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah ignite London with surprise duet

Singer Diljit Dosanjh recently took his ”Dil-Luminati Tour” to new heights during a concert in London. The event, held on Friday, featured a surprise guest appearance by the popular rapper Badshah, much to the delight of Diljit Dosanjh fans who packed the venue.

This special collaboration between Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah marks another exciting moment in Dosanjh’s ongoing tour, which has already seen him perform with international superstar Ed Sheeran in Birmingham.

The atmosphere in London was electric as the two artists took to the stage together, delivering a captivating performance that included their chart-topping hit “Naina,” from the movie ‘Crew’. Social media soon flooded with clips and photos of the duo, showcasing the joy and enthusiasm of the audience as they cheered and danced along.

Diljit’s ‘Dil-Luminati Tour’ has been a remarkable journey so far, celebrating his music and connecting with fans worldwide. Following the successful international leg of the tour, he will to return to India, where he will kick off the next phase on October 26 at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

“Bringing the ‘Dil-Luminati Tour’ to India is a dream come true,” Diljit wrote. “After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I’ve felt from fans around the world have been extraordinary, but there’s something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye! We’re going to make history together—I can promise you a night you’ll never forget!”

The tour will continue its journey across various cities in India, making stops in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

In addition to his musical endeavors, Diljit is also making waves in the film industry. He recently announced his casting in the highly anticipated sequel ‘Border 2’, alongside renowned actors Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. This film is going to delve into the historic Battle of Longewala, with production ready to begin in November.