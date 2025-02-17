Dhanush shoots for ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ at SRCC campus; clips LEAKED

Dhanush and Anand L Rai are once again coming together for another intense drama, ‘Tere Ishk Mein.’ Touted to be from the world of ‘Raanjhanaa,’ the film will carry the themes of anger and obsession ahead. Joining the team as the leading lady is ‘Crew’ star Kriti Sanon. Now, clips and snapshots of the 41-year-old actor filming in Delhi’s SRCC college are going viral on the internet.

Several students took to social media to share clips and photographs of the actor filming on their college campus. One of the pictures shows Dhanush running through a crowd as the extras standing around him take notice of him. Numerous fans shared the picture on X writing ‘no de-ageing needed’ for the actor to pass as a college student. Videos of the filming crew and the vanity vans also made their way to social media, piquing curiosities.

Anand L Rai’s ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ will bring together Dhanush and Kriti Sanon for the first time. Rai and Dhanush have previously collaborated on films like ‘Raanjhanaa’ and ‘Atrangi Re.’ Meanwhile, the upcoming film is Kriti’s first collaboration with the filmmaker.

Previously, in a conversation, the director opened up about the upcoming film and its connection to ‘Raanjhanna.’ Rai told PTI, “It is from the world of Raanjhanaa, but is it Raanjhanaa 2? No, it is not. When I say the world of Raanjhanaa, I’m talking from the maker’s perspective, that I’m spending on the emotions which were there in Raanjhanaa.”

He added, “Similarly, both are tragedies, both have anger and rage. Love stories are layered, it is not a straight man-woman thing. That’s why I say it is from the world of Raanjhanaa as it has got both. But both are different stories.”

Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to announce the film’s release date. He wrote, “Dhanush-Kriti Sanon-Aanand L Rai-Bhushan Kumar-AR Rahman Team Up: ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ announced…28 NOV 2025 release… Aanand L Rai, AR Rahman and Himanshu Sharma—the creators of Raanjhanaa join hands with producer Bhushan Kumar to bring Tere Ishk Mein.”