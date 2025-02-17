Karan Johar gushes over Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s next; the actor reacts

Recently, the awaited teaser of Kartik Aaryan and Anurag Basu’s awaited collaboration finally dropped. The teaser of the untitled film revealed the leading lady as the South Indian actress Sreeleela who recently took over the stage with ‘Pushpa 2’ track ‘Kissik.’ Now, filmmaker Karan Johar has showered praise on the teaser following previous news of a rift between KJo and Aaryan.

Karan Johar took to Instagram to support Kartik Aaryan following the release of the first look of his next film. Sharing the teaser on his story, Karan wrote, “The beauty of love stories… the passion, the romance and the music! SuPer vibe! All on point!!! Excited.” Soon, Kartik reposed Karan’s story and replied, “Thank you, Love Guru.”

Advertisement

Earlier, Karan Johar announced that he is going to produce a film with Kartik, titled ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.’ His post on Instagram read, “Wrapped in romance, here comes the best Christmas gift ever from us to you! Starring Kartik Aaryan – Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is coming to cinemas in 2026. Directed by Sameer Vidwans.”

Advertisement

The announcement came after Kartik Aaryan’s exit from KJo’s ‘Dostana 2.’ As per reports, the two had a fallout with Kartik’s ‘unprofessionalism’ being the reason behind the move. The project involving Janhavi Kapoor was subsequently shelved.

Coming back to Kartik and Sreeleela’s next, the film is going to be a romantic musical saga with Anurag Basu at the helm. The teaser promises an intense musical romantic saga with Kartik Aaryan playing a brooding singer with a scruffy beard and long hair. His intense look as a singer has piqued fans’ curiosity. Sreeleela joins the actor as his love interest. In the teaser, Kartik sings ‘Tu Meri Zindagi Hai’ with snippets of the lead pair’s romantic moments interspersed throughout. However, the title of the film remains under wraps.



The upcoming film will hit theatres on Diwali 2025. Previously, reports stated that Anurag Basu and Kartik were teaming up for ‘Aashiqui 3,’ however, the filmmaker has not disclosed the title of the film yet. Pritam has composed the film’s music. Meanwhile, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar have backed the title.

Also Read: Sparks fly between Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela in Anurag Basu’s musical romance