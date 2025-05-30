How Akshay Kumar kept ‘Housefull’ India’s favorite comedy franchise

If there’s one Bollywood star who’s been the heartbeat of India’s longest-running comedy saga, it’s Akshay Kumar. Since the first ‘Housefull’ dropped back in 2010, Akshay Kumar has been the driving force behind this riotous franchise, turning it into a laugh factory that refuses to slow down, even now, as ‘Housefull 5’ gears up to hit screens in 2025.

Let’s take a fun stroll down memory lane and see how Akshay’s charm and comic timing have kept this crazy rollercoaster on track for over a decade.

Housefull (2010):

The franchise kicked off with a bang, thanks largely to Akshay’s brilliant portrayal of Aarush, the ultimate “loser” with a heart of gold. His awkward yet endearing antics, like the now-iconic African dance, gave the film a distinct flavor that’s still loved by fans.

Aarush’s bumbling quest for love and the hilarious chaos involving Arjun Rampal’s character set the tone for a comedy that’s pure, unpretentious fun.

Housefull 2 (2012)

Akshay came back swinging with ‘Housefull 2’, turning up the heat—literally! As JD’s son Jolly (or just “Sunny” to us), he brought a breezy, playful energy to the film. His memorable catchphrase, “Ayyy..kyu thak rahe hooo,” became an instant hit, echoing in party rooms and memes alike.

Housefull 3 (2016)

This time, Akshay pulled double duty, literally playing twins Sandy and Sundi. His dual performance gave the film an extra dose of chaos and confusion, perfect for the slapstick style the franchise thrives on.

And who could forget his goofy rendition of “London Bridge is falling down…”?

The jokes got zanier, the confusion thicker, and Akshay’s knack for delivering punchlines kept audiences hooked.

Housefull 4 (2019)

Akshay took the franchise to new heights with ‘Housefull 4’, blending comedy with a quirky reincarnation twist. As Bala (and his past life counterpart), Akshay showcased his versatility by switching effortlessly between two very different characters, adding a regal twist to the usual mayhem.

The phrase “Takhliyaa… tera baap takliya!” became instantly legendary.

Housefull 5 (2025)

Now, ‘Housefull 5’ is ready to take the franchise into uncharted waters, literally. Set aboard a cruise, the film promises a mix of Akshay’s trademark slapstick humor and a fresh dose of intrigue with a murder mystery subplot.

The excitement is palpable, especially with the clever twist that each theater will have a different climax.

The trailer and songs have already set social media buzzing. And, fans can’t wait to see how Akshay juggles laughs with suspense once again.

Fifteen years, five movies, and countless laughs later, Akshay Kumar remains the glue that holds ‘Housefull’ together.