‘Detective Boomrah’ enhanced experience of both as actor and director: Sudhanshu Rai

Sudhanshu Rai, who began his career as an audio storyteller, said “Detective Boomrah added significantly to his experience both as actor and director. He went on to host his own radio show “Kahaniyan with Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai” on ISHQ 104.8 FM after his success as an entrepreneur and storyteller. Excerpts:

Tell us about your experience as an actor?

Though my professional journey started with conceiving and narrating stories from behind a microphone, whether it was in studios or radio stations, acting has always been an indispensible part of my life. Even in schools and colleges, I wrote a number of plays, acted in many of them and also bagged quite a few awards. Since there was a significant stint as a storyteller before taking up acting and direction in cinema, a rapport had already been established with the audience. Also, as the stories are my own, I live all the characters while conceiving and writing about them. Therefore, there weren’t many challenges in essaying a character before the camera, even as it was a great learning experience. Especially when I played Detective Boomrah, it was nothing different for me as I have lived the character since its creation; his voice, his appearance or mannerism, I am well acquainted with each aspect of his personality. Hence, I would say that all experiences – as storyteller, actor and director – have been extremely wonderful.

Which profile suits you more, your personal choice – Actor, Writer, Filmmaker or an entrepreneur?

As mentioned, all my roles have been dear to me. When I started as an entrepreneur, I had the zeal to be a disruptor and thus co-founded Saints Art, which is now a strategic communication as well as film production company. As a storyteller, I did not remain confined to my own channel but expanded to other media such as radio and podcasts. And then came the stride as an actor and director. Every role comes with its own nuances and challenges, but each offers sea of opportunities. There is no qualms is conceding that no experience of mine is dearer to me than any other, and I am blessed to get to don such diverse roles in life.

Any memorable incident from the sets during Detective Boomrah shoot which you would like to share?

The character of Detective Boomrah is unlike any other detective character we have seen in the past. A modern detective attached to his traditions, Boomrah is not the one to take up run-of-the-mill murder cases, rather he cracks cases that involve the supernatural or the paranormal. The whole look, feel and plot of the series were set in accordance with these attributes of Detective Boomrah. When a mysterious an appears in a locked heritage hotel room and then jumps from the roof to vanish into thin air, the detective and his partner Sam are called to probe his whereabouts, but what follows is a web of complex mysteries. Also, it was a result of great team work as we completed the shooting in record time, thanks to all the direction team, technicians and all the actors. Besides, Detective Boomrah added significantly to my experience both as actor and director.

Who is your inspiration in acting?

Acting is something that has fascinated me ever since my childhood. As mentioned previously, I wrote and acted in a number of plays and skits even during and after my school and college days. I also won a number of awards and accolades. All these experiences definitely added fuel to the fire within, and rather than an inspiration from someone else, it was my inner calling that helped me pursue this passion and turn it into reality.

What’s next on the cards?

We are working on an altogether new experience for the audience. Our next project is a psychological thriller set in the backdrop of a hospital. It will certainly pull the audience to the edge of their seats with its twists and turns. Dr Shekhawat, another iconic character I created a couple years back, would be featured in this series. Besides, we are also working on a light-hearted comedy drama that is based on a real life experience. The audience will now see me playing a very intriguing character.