After Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak created much buzz with its trailer, makers launched a new awareness campaign with a title that read #MuhDikhai 2.0

A rather different take on the traditional ceremony that reveals a bride’s face on the very next day of the wedding, #MuhDikhai 2.0 reclaims the idea of a woman’s beauty being associated with her looks.

Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar and revolves around the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. Deepika Padukone plays the role of an acid attack survivor and her character has been modelled on the real-life story of Laxmi .

In the video that Deepika shared on her official Instagram handle, she is seen challenging the notion of beauty being associated with outer looks and features acid attack survivors who have featured in the film. She captioned the video, “imme Moooooore!!! #Malti #Chhapaak #10thjanuary”

Earlier on Thursday, makers had shared another awareness campaign video with a hashtag that said #AbLadnaHai.

Vikrant Massey also shared the video on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “Muhdikhai 2.0 Beauty is when the spirit takes over the scars. Check out #MuhDikhai2.0, it not just reveals the true beauty of a person but also let them fly high. #Chhapaak hits the cinemas on 10th JANUARY, 2020. .”

Meghna Gulzar and Deepika both share what their opinion is on the conception of beauty, how real-life survivors are part of the film among other things.

Chhapaak is produced by Fox Star Studios and Deepika Padukone.

Filming of Chhapaak took place from March to June 2019 in New Delhi and Mumbai.The film is slated to release on 10 January 2020.