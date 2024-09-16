Deepika Padukone gets discharged after 9 days, exits from hospital’s backdoor

Actress Deepika Padukone, who has welcomed a baby girl with her actor-husband Ranveer Singh, has been discharged from the hospital after completing all the formalities.

Video of the actress leaving the premises of the H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in the Girgaon area of Mumbai on Sunday have made their way on the Internet. The couple made an exit from the back gate of the hospital away from the prying cameras of the media.

However, some of the videos managed to show a tiny glimpse of the newborn as Deepika and her husband Ranveer roll out of the hospital gates in their fleet of Mercedes-Maybachs.

Earlier, during her stay at the hospital, Bollywood icon and her close friend, Shah Rukh Khan paid a visit to her and met the newborn.

Deepika and Ranveer Singh became proud parents to a baby girl on September 8 on the first day of Ganeshotsav. Prior to her delivery, on Friday, the actress, her husband and their families paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. The families perfectly timed the delivery to welcome the baby on the auspicious day.

The couple announced her pregnancy in February 2024 with an Instagram post. The post read, “September 2024” with cute motifs of baby clothes, baby shoes and balloons.

Recently, Deepika and Ranveer took to Instagram and silenced the relentless speculation and criticism about her pregnancy by sharing a stunning maternity shoot. For months, many trolled and shamed her, with some calling her baby bump fake and others claiming that its shape kept changing.

Ranveer and Deepika got married in November 2018 at a private and intimate ceremony at Lake Como.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both the husband and the wife will be seen in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Singham Again’. While Deepika is a new entrant into Shetty’s cop universe, Ranveer will be seen in a cameo avatar as Simmba.