Deepika Padukone dropped from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ over demands?

The collaboration between ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas and ‘Animal’ director Sandeep Vanga Reddy has been making significant waves. Following the success of their recent individual projects, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘Animal,’ fans are eagerly waiting for their upcoming film, ‘Spirit.’ Earlier reports revealed that Deepika Padukone will play the lead role in the cop drama. However, as per the latest development, Deepika is no longer a part of the project.

As per reports, the makers of ‘Spirit’ have allegedly dropped Deepika Padukone from the film. This is over “unprofessional demands” and compensation disagreements. Additionally, a source close to the development spilt the details to Bollywood Hungama. “Sandeep Reddy Vanga got the shock of his life when Deepika Padukone refused to shoot for more than 6 hours a day for Spirit. That’s not all, the actress, via her agency, also started to demand an amendment to the contract. Their point of contention was simple – if the shoot extends beyond 100 days, Deepika will have to be paid extra for every single day of shoot beyond the commitment on paper.”

Following this, the makers are looking for a replacement, reportedly. This will likely cause a delay in the production plans for the film.

Previously, Sandeep Reddy Vanga appeared at the pre-release event of the Telugu flick, ‘Pottel’ and spilt the details about the upcoming film. During the event, the host asked the director to disclose an unknown fact about the Prabhas-led title. Responding to this, Vanga took a chalkboard and wrote ‘Police Story’ with a chalk.

Moreover, previously, reports emerged that South Korean actor Ma Dong-Seok, known for ‘Train to Busan’ and Marvel’s ‘Eternals,’ might join the cast as an antagonist, potentially making ‘Spirit’ a Pan-Asian production. Reports additionally mention the involvement of Korean stunt choreographers, promising heightened action sequences.

Produced by T-Series and helmed by Sandeep Vanga, ‘Spirit’ will see a multilingual release. This includes releases in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. Fans expect the filmmaker to disclose the details of the full cast soon.

