Dave Franco to direct wife Alison Brie in ‘Somebody I Used To Know’

Filmmaker-actor Dave Franco will be directing his actress wife Alison Brie in ‘Somebody I Used to Know for Amazon Studios.

The pair teamed up for Franco’s 2020 debut ‘The Rental’, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Actors Jay Ellis and Kiersey Clemons are also on board for the project, which was co-written by Brie and Franco.

The actress will play a workaholic revisiting her life and career choices on a trip back to her hometown, whereas Ellis will take on the role of her ex-boyfriend, and Clemons will portray a younger woman who reminds her of the person she used to be.

“Alison and I love romantic comedies and were inspired by the classics from the 80s and 90s. We couldn’t be more excited about working with Jay and Kiersey, who are both extremely natural performers, capable of bringing levity and drama in equal measure,” Franco said.

He added: “And we’re so grateful to have partnered with Amazon Studios, who have been incredibly supportive in helping bring this project to life.”

About the romcom project itself, Amazon Studios’ co-head of movies Julie Rapaport said: “Audiences around the world are going to fall in love with ‘Somebody I Used to Know’ just as much as we did. Dave and Alison have reimagined a beloved genre in a delightfully modern way.”

“We could not be more thrilled to watch this incredible cast bring the film to life, shepherded by Dave’s vision, and to partner with Temple Hill and Black Bear to bring it to screen,” she added.