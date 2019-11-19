Singer Darshan Raval has released the audio of his new song “Tu mileya,” which he has dedicated to his growing fans.

On Monday, the singer took to his official Instagram handle to share the news of his upcoming video. He posted a clip on his Instagram handle, which is more like a motion poster. Darshan can be seen in a black tee. Alongside the clip, he wrote, “Mere pyaare fans ka gaana aa chuka hai #TuMileya . Comment karke batana kaisa laga (sic).”

Interestingly, he has released only the audio this time, unlike his previous outings.

The “Chogada” singer said: “I am the luckiest person I feel since I have such loyal and amazing fans. This is just our way to create more music that people can enjoy. The audio is out now and we are working on the video as we speak,” reported IANS.

Darshan had garnered his fans as a professional singer despite losing on the reality television show India’s Raw Star.

Commenting on the new song, his fans poured heart emojis.

A user commented, “I CAN FEEL THE EVERY WORD DARSH THIS SONG’S LYRICS PROVE HOW MUCH YOU LOVE YOUR FANS THIS SONG MEANS A LOT TO YOUR BLUE FAMILY YOUR BLUE FAMILY LOVES YOU DARSH EY SONG SIRF HAMARA HAI JAISA APNE BOLA “APKA GANA “YES THIS IS OUR SONG MOST BEAUTIFUL SONG.”

Another fan really took time out to write a huge note. He said, “Okay! Listen. This is going to be … A LONG COMMENT.

Dude everytime i wonder ki ab aisa kya hai jo you will say or do that will win our hearts anymore, you come with something like this. I am not even kidding, Darshan! I am 23 years old. I am not just another teenage madly in love fan. I am an adult and I am crying because YOU put this out for US. I don’t know what would be the most appropriate thing to say right now but THANK YOU SO MUCH for this. This makes us feel SO loved, so happy and so acknowledged. We’ve always said we’re proud of you because you work so hard to achieve everything that you have today and to be where you are but today, all i want to tell you is that, I AM SO SO SO PROUD OF YOU FOR THE PERSON YOU ARE!💙 YOU TRULY TRULY TRULLLY, IN EVERY SENSE, ARE AN AMAZING SOUL, DARSHAN! Thank you for loving us back so much and sending so much love right back at us, for making us grin ear to ear and cry at the same time. I haven’t been able to pause the song for the last 20 minutes, even while I write this, it’s playing in the bg and the beat is happy, my feet are unknowingly tapping, my heart is warm and full, i am smiling SO wide and I am still in tears. I remember crying the day Tera Zikr released and the first time I heard it live and today is one of those days again! I am crying. And I am happy. I see a friend in you. Thank you for keeping this friendship alive. I love you with all I have and all I am and I am SO proud of you, Darshan! Indeeeed, Dekh kitna sona rabb ne saath likh diya!

P.S- ABSOLUTELY LOVE LOVE LOVEEEE THE LAST ‘OH SOHNEYA’ BIT! Whatttt have you done, Darshan Raval (sic).”