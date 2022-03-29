Daler Mehndi buys land in Metaverse at an undisclosed amount

The first Metaverse Man Daler Mehndi joins the league of Facebook and Microsoft Zepeto, NVIDIA, Sandbox, Tencent, Decentraland, Roblox and becomes the first-ever Asian to acquire land in Metaverse. Calling it BALLE BALLE LAND, MEHNDI is all set to take on the virtual world and electronic universe.

Daler Mehndi will host Bollywood films, Bollywood music, concerts by various artists across genres like Pop, Hip Hop, Rap, Sufi and Regional music.

Many collaborations are on the way at BALLE BALLE LAND dropped passports as NFT Daler Mehndi Makes a Permanent Presence on PartyNite through Balle Balle Land.

Balle Balle Land Marks the first land purchase on Metaverse in India

Close after the success of the inaugural concert on PartyNite Metaverse, legendary Punjabi pop Singer Daler Mehendi buys land on which he also announced on the Kapil Sharma show in a cryptic manner.

Inaugurated on Holi, the land also features a store that will sell merchandise and royal products as both NFTs and physical goods are delivered to your doorstep. BBL will house a host of activities and their very own concert bus as well. The land is also marked by a gigantic golden statue of the veteran singer, Daler Mehndi.

In a never seen event, Daler Mehendi inaugurated the Balle Balle land. A dramatic larger-than-life setting of a dome covering the Balle Balle land is seen which is ruptured by laser beams from drones to the backdrop of high-octane music of dhol and Tasha.

The singer’s Avatar appeared handing out passports as NFTs to fans and welcoming everyone on board. After the meet and greet concluded, a colourful spectacle of a concert was unleashed where Daler Menhendi was seen singing for his natives and fans. People present could engage in a colour game of paintball. The paintball game has been inspired by the multiplayer version of Call of duty but with colours and people could play this for the entire day.