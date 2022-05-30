Follow Us:
  1. Home / Entertainment / Rana Daggubati’s ‘Virata Parvam’ likely to be preponed

Rana Daggubati’s ‘Virata Parvam’ likely to be preponed

The makers of ‘Virata Parvam’ have planned to start promoting the film as soon as they announce the details regarding its preponement.

IANS | New Delhi | May 30, 2022 2:33 pm

Virata Parvam

Virata Parvam-Rana-Sai Pallavi.

The film ‘Virata Parvam’ starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi is being prepared for release.

It will now be released on June 17, 2022, according to the latest information. The producers will apparently make an official announcement on Monday.

‘Virata Parvam’ billed as a love story set against the backdrop of a revolutionary war has been postponed several times. The film, which was supposed to be released last year, had to be put on hold due to the pandemic’s second wave. Even after that, the creators decided to keep it unreleased for unknown reasons.

The makers of ‘Virata Parvam’ have planned to start promoting the film as soon as they announce the details regarding its preponement.

The film is said to be a love story about a girl who falls in love with her favorite revolutionary writer and their story amidst the war, directed by Venu Udugula of ‘Needi Naadi Oke Katha’ fame.

Priyamani, Nandita Das, Nivetha Pethuraj, Priyamani, Eshwari Rao, Ravi Anand, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, and others played pivotal roles in this film.

Produced by Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri under Suresh Productions and Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banners, the movie has Suresh Bobbili’s music.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Rana Daggubati movie locks Feb 7 OTT release
Daggubatis all set to get on the floors for Telugu web series 'Rana Naidu'
Rana Daggubati: 'Haathi Mere Saathi' gave me a chance to rekindle my love for nature