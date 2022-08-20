Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Dobaaraa ‘ opens with the fabulous collection

While introducing a whole new genre of time travel, Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Dobaaraa’ is surely one of its kind movie that has just been released in the theaters. Where, the film has already made its place much before its release when it received a standing ovation at prestigious film festivals like the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Fantasia International Film Festival, and London film festival, and now it seems like the film has started to spread its charm from the very first day of its theatrical release.

After a long wait, Anurag Kashyap’s much-awaited mystery drama ‘Dobaaraa’ is now released for its audience. Having been released on just 370 screens around the nation, the film earned a lot of good reviews from the audience who rushed to the theatres on the first day. While the audience is already very excited to watch the unique genre that the film has brought up, they couldn’t stop themself to flood social media with their praising comments about the film.

Moreover, the collections of the film have also shown a good start by collecting around 72 Lakhs on the very first day. It has certainly come as a piece of good news for Taapsee Pannu, as the film has collected more than her last release Shabaash Mithu, while it is expected to collect more over the weekend.

#DoBaaraa opens to better numbers than expected… In fact, much better than #Taapsee‘s previous film #ShabaashMithu… Picked up at select premium multiplexes towards evening/night shows… Fri ₹ 72 lacs [370 screens]. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/qDypLKrvn8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 20, 2022



Starring award-winning actress Taapsee Pannu, the film is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor’s Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose (Athena).

Dobaaraa released on 19th August 2022 at the cinemas near you.