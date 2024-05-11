Court notice to Kareena Kapoor Khan over use of word ‘bible’ in her book title

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s book titled, ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be’ has not gone down well with some members of the Christian community.

Advocate Christopher Anthony has filed a petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court asserting that the use of the word ‘Bible’ in the book’s title has hurt the sentiments of the Christian community and should be removed forthwith.

After hearing the petition, the MP High Court at Jabalpur issued notices to Kareena Kapoor Khan and other respondents, including Aditi Shah Bhimjiyani, the Amazon Online Shopping Bangalore, Juggernaut Books, the State government, the Jabalpur Superintendent of Police, and the in-charge of the Omti police station in Jabalpur.

Advertisement

The single judge bench of HC comprising Justice G S Ahluwalia issued the notices during the hearing of the petition on Thursday.

According to advocate Christopher Anthony, the petition was filed in the High Court against a lower court order of February 26, 2022, that dismissed his petition seeking a ban on the book and removal of the word ‘Bible’ from the title.

The advocate said that the lower court dismissed the petition due to the police’s failure to submit an inquiry report regarding the complaint lodged by him at the Omti Police station. The complaint aimed to register a criminal case against the actress and others for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian Community.