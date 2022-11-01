Countdown for Shah Rukh’s ‘Pathaan’ teaser begins on Twitter

Ever since King Khan’s comeback was announced with Bollywood’s most awaited film Pathaan, his fans just can’t keep calm and they the eagerly waiting for the teaser now.

Recently during an Instagram live Shah Rukh announced that the teaser/trailer of Pathaan will be soon out. According to social media buzz, the Pathaan’s teaser will release on Bollywood Badshah’s birthday, November 2.

However, there is no such official announcement but the countdown for the teaser has already begun on Twitter.

Trade expert and film critic Joginder Tuteja tweeted, “Aa raha hai… #Pathan. Teaser out on #ShahRukhKhan’s birthday, 2nd Nov. the best part? It can also be seen on the BIG SCREEN as @yrf is also bringing #DDLJ at select screens on this day. The teaser would be attached to the prints. Double bonanza indeed for @iamsrk fans!”

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the silver screen after his film Zero in 2018. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the film will release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.