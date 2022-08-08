”I was too under confident while doing this”, says Nawazzudin Siddhiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the most versatile actor of this era. He has entertained the audiences with his performances in movies like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Sacred Games’, Badlapur’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ ,and many more.

This movie had a challenging role but Nawazzudin got under the character’s skin leaving the audience spellbound. He earned tremendous praises for his acting as a notorious serial killer in “Raman Raghav 2.0”,

Recently taking his social media, the actor reminisces his personal favourite shot from the movie

Raman Raghav2.0 he shot in 104° fever.

The actor later was even hospitalised.

He wrote, “‘Thankyou for sharing this @bindaas.faiz as this is my person favourite seen because I was having 104 Fever and I was too under confident while doing this”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui)

Nawaz, got great applause, accolades and acclaim at Cannes in the year 2016 for his brilliant performance in ‘Raman Raghav.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin boasts of an interesting lineup of films which includes Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, and Adbhut, No Land’s Man and Laxman Lopez amongst others.