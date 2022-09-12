Complete Winner List of South Indian International Movie Awards’22

The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) is an award ceremony to recognise and honor the best films and performances from the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries.

Apart from the awards to films, the ceremony includes awards for music released in 2021, along with special honors for lifetime contributions and a few special awards. SIIMA 2022 took place in Bengaluru, India on 10–11 September 2022.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ won a total of 7 awards and became the most awarded film in the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2022. Actor Allu Arjun took it to his Twitter and thanked his fans.

Thank you #SIIMA2022 ! Soo Blessed by the people to the best actor once again . It’s soo rare that getting it once itself is a dream & when it happens twice I truly feel very fortunate . Thank you for all the love . Gratitude pic.twitter.com/Nn5wexTqMM — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 11, 2022

Here’s the list of all the winners of the South Indian International Movie Awards 2022.

Best Film

Pushpa: The Rise – Mythri Movie Makers, Muttamsetty Media (Telugu)

– Mythri Movie Makers, Muttamsetty Media (Telugu) Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana – Lighter Buddha Films (Kannada)

– Lighter Buddha Films (Kannada) Minnal Murali – Weekend Blockbusters (Malayalam)

Best Director

Sukumar – Pushpa: The Rise (Telugu)

(Telugu) Tharun Sudhir – Roberrt (Kannada)

(Kannada) Mahesh Narayanan – Malik (Malayalam)

Best Cinematographer

C. Ram Prasad – Akhanda (Telugu)

Sudhakar Raj – Roberrt (Kannada)

Nimish Ravi – Kurup (Malayalam)

Best Actor

Allu Arjun – Pushpa: The Rise (Telugu)

Puneeth Rajkumar– Yuvarathnaa (Kannada)

Tovino Thomas – Minnal Murali (Malayalam)

Best Actress

Pooja Hegde – Most Eligible Bachelor (Telugu)

Ashika Ranganath – Madhagaja (Kannada)

Aishwarya Lekshmi – Kaanekkaane (Malayalam)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari – Pushpa: The Rise (Telugu)

Pramod Panju – Rathnan Prapancha (Kannada)

Baburaj – Joji (Malayalam)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar – Krack (Telugu)

Aarohi Naraya – Drishya 2 (Kannada)

Unnimaya Prasad – Joji (Malayalam)

Best Actor in a Negative Role

Pramod Shetty – Hero (Kannada)

Guru Somasundaram – Minnal Murali (Malayalam)

Best Comedian

Sudarshan – Ek Mini Katha (Telugu)

Chikkanna – Pogaru (Kannada)

Best Debut Actor

Vaisshnav Tej – Uppena (Telugu)

Nagabhushana N S – Ikkat (Kannada)

Sanal Aman – Malik (Malayalam)

Best Debut Actress

Krithi Shetty – Uppena (Telugu)

Sharanya Shetty – 1980 (Kannada)

Anagha Narayanan – Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam (Malayalam)

Best Debut Director

Buchi Babu – Uppena (Telugu)

Guru Shankar – Badava Rascal (Kannada)

Kavya Prakash – Vaanku (Malayalam)

Best Debut Producer

Satish Varma (SV2 Entertainment) – Naandhi (Telugu)

KRG Studios – Rathnan Prapancha (Kannada)

Friendly Productions – Vellam (Malayalam)

Best Music Director

Devi Sri Prasad – Pushpa: The Rise (Telugu)

Arjun Janya – Roberrt (Kannada)

Bijibal – Vellam (Malayalam)

Best Lyricist

Chandrabose – “Srivalli” from Pushpa: The Rise (Telugu)

Vasuki Vaibhav – “Ninna Sanihake” from Ninna Sanihake (Kannada)

Muhsin Parari – “Oruthi” from Bheemante Vazhi (Malayalam)

Best Male Playback Singer

Ram Miriyala – “Chitti” from Jathi Ratnalu (Telugu)

Armaan Malik, Thaman S – “Neenade Naa” from Yuvarathnaa (Kannada)

Mithun Jayaraj – “Uyire” from Minnal Murali (Malayalam)

Best Female Playback Singer

Geetha Madhuri – “Jai Balayya” from Akhanda (Telugu)

Chaithra J Achar – “Sojugada Soojumallige” from Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (Kannada)

Sujatha Mohan – “Neelambale” from The Priest (Malayalam)

Critics’ Choice Awards

Best Actor – Naveen Polishetty – Jathi Ratnalu (Telugu cinema)

Best Actress – Amrutha Iyengar – Badava Rascal ( Kannada cinema)

Best Actor – Biju Menon (Malayalam cinema)

Special Awards