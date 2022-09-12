Complete Winner List of South Indian International Movie Awards’22

The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) is an award ceremony to recognise and honor the best films and performances from the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries.
Apart from the awards to films, the ceremony includes awards for music released in 2021, along with special honors for lifetime contributions and a few special awards. SIIMA 2022 took place in Bengaluru, India on 10–11 September 2022.
‘Pushpa: The Rise’ won a total of 7 awards and became the most awarded film in the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2022. Actor Allu Arjun took it to his Twitter and thanked his fans.
Thank you #SIIMA2022 ! Soo Blessed by the people to the best actor once again . It’s soo rare that getting it once itself is a dream & when it happens twice I truly feel very fortunate . Thank you for all the love . Gratitude pic.twitter.com/Nn5wexTqMM
— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 11, 2022
Here’s the list of all the winners of the South Indian International Movie Awards 2022.
Best Film
- Pushpa: The Rise – Mythri Movie Makers, Muttamsetty Media (Telugu)
- Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana – Lighter Buddha Films (Kannada)
- Minnal Murali – Weekend Blockbusters (Malayalam)
Best Director
- Sukumar – Pushpa: The Rise (Telugu)
- Tharun Sudhir – Roberrt (Kannada)
- Mahesh Narayanan – Malik (Malayalam)
Best Cinematographer
- C. Ram Prasad – Akhanda (Telugu)
- Sudhakar Raj – Roberrt (Kannada)
- Nimish Ravi – Kurup (Malayalam)
Best Actor
- Allu Arjun – Pushpa: The Rise (Telugu)
- Puneeth Rajkumar– Yuvarathnaa (Kannada)
- Tovino Thomas – Minnal Murali (Malayalam)
Best Actress
- Pooja Hegde – Most Eligible Bachelor (Telugu)
- Ashika Ranganath – Madhagaja (Kannada)
- Aishwarya Lekshmi – Kaanekkaane (Malayalam)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari – Pushpa: The Rise (Telugu)
- Pramod Panju – Rathnan Prapancha (Kannada)
- Baburaj – Joji (Malayalam)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Varalaxmi Sarathkumar – Krack (Telugu)
- Aarohi Naraya – Drishya 2 (Kannada)
- Unnimaya Prasad – Joji (Malayalam)
Best Actor in a Negative Role
- Pramod Shetty – Hero (Kannada)
- Guru Somasundaram – Minnal Murali (Malayalam)
Best Comedian
- Sudarshan – Ek Mini Katha (Telugu)
- Chikkanna – Pogaru (Kannada)
Best Debut Actor
- Vaisshnav Tej – Uppena (Telugu)
- Nagabhushana N S – Ikkat (Kannada)
- Sanal Aman – Malik (Malayalam)
Best Debut Actress
- Krithi Shetty – Uppena (Telugu)
- Sharanya Shetty – 1980 (Kannada)
- Anagha Narayanan – Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam (Malayalam)
Best Debut Director
- Buchi Babu – Uppena (Telugu)
- Guru Shankar – Badava Rascal (Kannada)
- Kavya Prakash – Vaanku (Malayalam)
Best Debut Producer
- Satish Varma (SV2 Entertainment) – Naandhi (Telugu)
- KRG Studios – Rathnan Prapancha (Kannada)
- Friendly Productions – Vellam (Malayalam)
Best Music Director
- Devi Sri Prasad – Pushpa: The Rise (Telugu)
- Arjun Janya – Roberrt (Kannada)
- Bijibal – Vellam (Malayalam)
Best Lyricist
- Chandrabose – “Srivalli” from Pushpa: The Rise (Telugu)
- Vasuki Vaibhav – “Ninna Sanihake” from Ninna Sanihake (Kannada)
- Muhsin Parari – “Oruthi” from Bheemante Vazhi (Malayalam)
Best Male Playback Singer
- Ram Miriyala – “Chitti” from Jathi Ratnalu (Telugu)
- Armaan Malik, Thaman S – “Neenade Naa” from Yuvarathnaa (Kannada)
- Mithun Jayaraj – “Uyire” from Minnal Murali (Malayalam)
Best Female Playback Singer
- Geetha Madhuri – “Jai Balayya” from Akhanda (Telugu)
- Chaithra J Achar – “Sojugada Soojumallige” from Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (Kannada)
- Sujatha Mohan – “Neelambale” from The Priest (Malayalam)
Critics’ Choice Awards
- Best Actor – Naveen Polishetty – Jathi Ratnalu (Telugu cinema)
- Best Actress – Amrutha Iyengar – Badava Rascal (Kannada cinema)
- Best Actor – Biju Menon (Malayalam cinema)
Special Awards
- Special Jury Award for Best Production Design – S. Rama Krishna and Monika Niggotre S. – Pushpa: The Rise, Uppena and Thalaivii
- Most Promising Newcomer (Male) – Teja Sajja – Zombie Reddy
- Most Promising Newcomer (Female) – Sreeleela – Pelli SandaD
- Youth Icon South (Male) – Vijay Deverakonda
- Youth Icon South (Female) – Pooja Hegde
- Most Popular Hindi actor in South India – Ranveer Singh
- Special Appreciation Award – Omkaar Movies – Kannadiga
- Sensation of Kannada cinema – Dhananjaya