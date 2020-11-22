Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were arrested by the anti-drug agency over the allegations of possession and use of marijuana.

Comedian Bharti Singh was arrested on Saturday after being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for 15 hours and her husband was arrested on Sunday morning.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s Mumbai home was searched by the agency on Saturday. Officials of the agency said that ‘a small quantity of cannabis’ around 86.5 grams was found in their home in Andheri after which they were taken to the agency’s Mumbai office for questioning.

According to NCB , both Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have accepted that they use narcotic substances.

The NCB release read, “Both Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa accepted consuming ganja. Ms Singh was placed under arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1986.”

The quantity of narcotic substances found at the couple’s home was not for commercial use but could still be punishable under law for up to 10 years in jail.

The anti drug agency has been probing the use of drugs in the entertainment industry after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The agency had found WhatsApp chats involving the use of drugs from actor Rhea Chakrobaoty and her brother’s phone.

The names of the comedian and her 33 year-old husband came up during the questioning of a drug peddler, the NCB said.

Earlier this month, actor Arjun Rampal home was searched. He and his partner Gabriella Demetriades home were also summoned for questioning by the NCB. Gabriella Demetriades brother, Agisialos Demetriades was also questioned and is currently inder the agency’s custody.

Before that, the agency had summoned film producer Firoz Nadiadwala and his wife was arrested after officials found 10 grams of marijuana at their Juhu home during a raid. His wife is out on bail.

The agency hd earlier summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakulpreet Singh for questioning in this drug probe case as their names had come up from WhatsApp chats in Rhea Chakraborty’s phone. Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash has also been questioned by anti-drug agency several times.

In September, Rajput’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested for allegedly procuring drugs for him. Her brother and some of the employees of Rajput were also arrested under various sections of the NDPS Act.

Rhea Chakraborty and others are currently out on bail.