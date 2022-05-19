Comedian Bharti Singh apologised after FIR launched against her in Punjab over an old video

Bharti Singh, who has been loved by viewers for her comedy and humour, received backlash after her video with Jasmin Bhasin went viral on social media.

In the old video, Bharti was seen saying: “Beard-moustache has many benefits; drink milk and put some of the beards in your mouth, it will taste nothing less than ‘Seviyaan’.”A video of the comedian joking about beards and mustaches has been doing the rounds on the internet. Several netizens alleged that the joke was demeaning and disrespectful and it hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community.

The complaint was lodged by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Monday night. According to the FIR, she has alleged to hurt the sentiments of Sikhs. Bharti has been charged under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code.

Taking to Instagram, Bharti posted a video in which she apologised and explained that she never meant to hurt any religious sentiments.

“There’s a video that’s been going viral from the last 3 to 4 days claiming that I have made fun of ‘daadi mooch’. I have seen the video repeatedly and requested people to watch it too as I have not said anything against any religion or caste. I didn’t mock any Punjabi or what problems happen when you keep ‘daadi mooch’,” she said.

Bharti added, “I have not mentioned any religion or any caste in it. I was doing comedy with my friend. A lot of people keep beards and mustaches these days. But if people from any religion or caste have been hurt by my comments, I apologise to them with folded hands. I am a Punjabi myself, born in Amritsar. I am proud of being a Punjabi.”