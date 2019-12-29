Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey, known to new-generation fans as Aakhri Pasta in the Housefull series, is all set to make his Marathi film debut with Vikun Taak.

On Sunday, the Saturday, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share the news. He posted a new poster of his film Vikun Taak in which he can be seen donning Burkha in Arabian style. Seeing in Sheikh’s ensemble, he can be seen gripping two men in his arms. Alongside the poster, he wrote, “From Mama Mia to Wala Wala My first Marathi Film(sic).”

“Doing a film in Marathi, and a socio-comedy genre has always been on my wishlist. Marathi humour cannot be compared. I just love the language. Being born in Mumbai, speaking Marathi has never been a problem because if Hindi is my mother tongue, Marathi is my father tongue,” said the actor.

Helmed by Sameer Patil, the film is produced by Uttung Thakur and focuses on real-life problems of the underprivileged class in rural areas. Satire has been used to tackle the issue.

Thakur is known for producing slice-of-life genre films like Balak-Palak and Yellow.