‘Choreographing for Allu Arjun is like a dream for me’, says Rajit Dev

Ace choreographer Rajit Dev is quite excited to work with pan-India star Allu Arjun for Armaan Malik’s new song titled ‘Memu Aagamu’.

Singer Armaan Malik has collaborated with K-pop band TRI. BE for a special song for Coke Studio India.

Speaking about his experience of working with Allu, Rajit says: “I’ve worked on a song with Allu sir earlier, but I was an assistant to Vaibhavi Merchant. This is the first time I choreographed him as an independent choreographer. Making Allu Arjun dance to my style is nothing less than a dream coming true.”

He has all the praises for ‘Pushpa’ star and shares that despite of being a superstar he is very down to earth.

“He is such a humble person. Despite the huge stardom, there’s a beautiful heart which is warm and amazing.”

Rajit is known for tracks such as ‘Coco’, ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ and ‘Baarish Ki Jaaye’, ‘Pachtaoge’, ‘Tera Saath Ho’. Another big achievement for Rajit is to work with a K-pop band for this song.

He adds: “I am very proud to say that I’m the first Indian to choreograph a K-pop band. It’s a huge thing. The group of girls (TRIB-E) were so sweet and super professional. They have so much energy, which I have experienced on the set and made my work look great.”

So what exactly was in your mind while designing the steps for Allu and the K-pop group?

“I was under a lot of pressure for coming up with a good hook step. As everyone knows Allu Sir is a fantastic dancer. His swag is simply magical. My thought was I’d make a few options which I feel are good and show it to sir to choose one. He liked everything but then we settled down with one particular style and everyone’s hooked to it.”

“I also wanted to incorporate Indian classical hands for the K-pop group. I knew this would be a great collaboration of Indian and Korean culture coming together.”

Rajit also shares his emotions while shooting for the song. “There’s always a nervousness when I’m shooting. But this time it was more because you are shooting with a big superstar. At the same time I feel blessed that I get to be with them in the same room and teach them my steps and share my knowledge through dance. When you actually see the final result you know the hard-work of the team got its due. The song is released now and I have received some great feedback from it.”

The music video is directed by Collin D’Cunha and it was shot in mid of July in Bangkok.