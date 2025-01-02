Celine Dion looks forward to ‘endless possibilities’ in 2025

Singer-songwriter Celine Dion has reflected on the past year. She recently took to her Instagram post, and thanked fans for their support in 2024.

She said she looks forward to the year ahead, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She wrote, “As we wrap up another year together, I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt thanks for your unwavering support. Your love and energy inspire me every day. I wish you all a joyful holiday season filled with warmth, laughter, and cherished moments with loved ones”.

She continued, “Here’s to endless possibilities in the coming year. Wishing you a safe holiday and a fabulous New Year”.

As per ‘People’, this year, the singer returned to the stage for the first time since revealing her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in 2022.

Her comeback show took place at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony in July, where she performed Edith Piaf’s classic ‘Hymne A L’Amour’. She released a live version of the song in October.

“I’m honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities”, Dion wrote on Instagram at the time. “Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance”.

She added, “All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you! You should all be so proud, we know how hard you have worked to be the best of the best. Stay focused, keep going, my heart is with you”.

Then, in November, the singer hit the stage in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.