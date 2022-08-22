Celesti Bairagey says Rajjo is a long and amazing journey for her

From essaying a heart-touching story based on the Uttrakhand flood to launching the debutant Celesti Bairagey, who have Alia Bhatt’s lookalike face, Starplus’s upcoming ‘Rajjo’ has got a bundle of reasons to watch out for. As Celesti will be making her debut with the show, it marks to be a life-changing moment of her life.

Celesti will be seen playing the role of the protagonist ‘Rajjo’ in the show, who lost her mother in the flood and later on come to know about her mother’s dream to win a medal in athletics. The show will further capture the journey of Rajjo and her inspirational story to achieve the unfulfilled dream of her mother overcoming all the challenges coming her way.

Celesti has already been a known face in the social media universe. The talented girl possess a lookalike face to Alia Bhatt, but her life changed over the night after she posted a reel in social media recreating a scene from Gangubai Kathiawadi. From there she got the attention of the makers which led her to the start the new journey of Rajjo.

Getting selected for playing the lead role in Starplus’s upcoming ‘Rajjo’, was a dream come true for her. While sharing about her attachment with the show, Celesti said “Rajjo has come as a very special show in my life. From being Alia Bhatt’s lookalike to getting selected for StarPlus ‘Rajjo’, it has been the most amazing journey. It feels amazing that now people will know me for my talent. I am very thankful to Starplus for choosing me as their Rajjo, I hope the audience will love it.”

‘Rajjo’ will be launched on Star Plus on 22nd August 2022 at 7 pm IST.