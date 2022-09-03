Rajveer Singh calls Celesti Bairagey a fresh new energy

It has been a since the TV show ‘Rajjo’ has been launched on Starplus and since its first episode, it has been ruling the hearts of the audience. While the show has been in the buzz for many things about it, one of them is the chemistry of the leading pairs, Arjun and Rajjo in the show that has been trending all around as #Arjjo.

The blazing chemistry of #Arjjo has been a talking point since day one and the audience is always eager to know about the new chapter of their life.

While we get in touch with Rajveer Singh who is playing the chapter of Arjun in the show, he shared some interesting anecdotes about their on-screen and off-screen chemistry.

“As we start a new project, we meet new people, and new energy comes in, so Rajjo is a new fresh energy on the sets. We as an actor keep on working and doing the same work for years so we get to know that this would be the limit of an actor, he will behave in this way, and his nuances are these. But that’s not the same with Rajjo, she is fresh so we don’t get an idea. Like personally if I am doing a scene, so she surprises me in every scene. I enjoy the surprise of what she is going to do next. Another thing which I like about her is she never takes rehearsals for granted. We want to give the best in every shot, so we sit, we rehearse and we try to give the best shot possible for the audience.”

“I am very thankful that #Arjjo is garnering love from everyone. I receive so many messages and tags and also whatever I get to hear from my surroundings or whatever I see on social media, it feels very overwhelming and grateful at the same time,” he added

While speaking further about the same Rajveer added, “There are so many fun moments with Celesti. Like sometimes she is not that comfortable while doing stunts and every time she gets injured. I don’t know where her mind goes or what she keeps on thinking. So we have to keep on distracting her saying ‘that nothing happened’. So such kind of tiny memories we have with her that she needs to be kept like a child, saying ‘nothing happened, it’s okay, let’s do it’. So, many things are there, as the show will go further, we will keep bringing such memories. And thank you so much for appreciating our work, and for watching our show.

‘Rajjo’ launched on Star Plus on 22nd August 2022 at 7 pm IST.