Cause of Aaron Carter’s death revealed 5 months after his passing

The cause of Aaron Carter’s death over five months ago has been revealed in his autopsy report.

The 34-year-old singer, who was the brother of ‘Backstreet Boys’ mamber Nick Carter, was found dead in his bathtub at home in Lancaster, California, on November 5 last year, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The report is said to have shown that he drowned in his bathtub after taking alprazolam, a generic version of Xanax, and inhaling compressed difluoroethane, which is a propellant used in cans of compressed air.

The report, which was obtained by TMZ, said that the singer had become “incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects” of the drugs. It’s said that this resulted in him slipping underneath the bath water and drowning.

Mirror.co.uk further states that the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s report means that his death is officially ruled as an accident.

However, Aaron’s ex-fiancee and the mother of his young child told the publication the findings “are not closure for me.”

Melanie Martin said: “It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which don’t make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on? I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don’t understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions.”

