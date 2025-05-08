‘Captivated’ starring Al Pacino to enter production with Rome schedule

The upcoming movie ‘Captivated’, which stars Al Pacino and Katie Holmes in the lead, is set to enter production with an extensive schedule in Rome.

The film is a mob thriller that seeks to provide a different take on the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III than Ridley Scott’s ‘All the Money in the World’, reports ‘Variety’.

The long-gestating film is set to start shooting in Rome later this month. ‘Captivated’, directed by Dito Montiel, tells the story of the 1973 kidnapping of Getty III and the unexpected bond between Calabrian mafia boss Saro Mammoliti (to be played by Pacino in his older version) and Gail Getty, mother of Getty III, to be played by Holmes.

As per ‘Variety’, Italian producer Andrea Iervolino has boarded the project. They are “two souls from completely different worlds, drawn together by a tragedy that will forever change their lives”, says the synopsis. “Amid psychological tension and subtle desire, theirs is a seductive game of chess that adds a crucial layer to the mystery of the Getty kidnapping”.

Toby Kebbell, who had been announced for the role of the younger Mammoliti, has dropped out, according to a rep for Iervolino. Meadow Walker and Dermot Mulroney are believed to be in talks to join the ‘Captivated’ cast in unspecified roles.

“We are proud to be part of a project with such powerful storytelling, an outstanding cast and a strong, personal directorial vision from Dito Montiel”, said Iervolino, CEO of the recently formed the Andrea Iervolino Company after parting acrimoniously with former business partner Monica Bacardi.

“Bringing part of the production to Italy is a source of pride for us: it means once again showcasing our country and its talents within a major international production”, he added.