BTS’s Jimin tops charts with solo hits amid military service

Globally sensational boy band BTS keeps smashing records and creating new ones. The septet continues to do so even while six members are currently completing their mandatory military service. Although they are unable to produce band music, they are making waves with their solo tracks.

BTS singer Jimin took over the U.K. iTunes charts on 14 July, with his track ‘Filter’ claiming the top spot. On 15 July, his latest track, ‘Smeraldo Garden Marching Band,’ topped the U.S. Digital Song Sales Chart. With both achievements, the singer has reached significant milestones.

With ‘Filter’ ranking at the top of the U.K. iTunes chart, BTS made history as the first group to achieve an all-kill on the chart. As ‘Filter’ reached the top on 14 July, BTS became the first group to secure the spot on the iTunes chart in 119 countries.

For context, an ‘all-kill’ is a musical achievement when a group album or song simultaneously claims the top spot on real-time, daily, or weekly charts. While ‘Filter’ is a solo track, it was released under the boy band’s album, ‘Map of the Soul: 7.’ With this feat, Jimin has four tracks that have reached the top spot on iTunes Worldwide.

On the other hand, his latest track ‘Smeraldo Garden Marching Band,’ which previews his upcoming album MUSE, topped the Digital Song Sales chart. With this win, Jimin now boasts eight top 10 hits on the Digital Song Sales chart, a number that includes only the tracks he has released as a solo artist.

This achievement ties him with fellow bandmate J-Hope, who holds the same record. The two share the title for the third-most top 10s on the Digital Song Sales chart among South Korean solo artists in history. Bandmate Jungkook leads the race among all artists with 14 tracks on the Digital Song Sales chart, while BTS star Suga follows with nine wins.

The term “Smeraldo” in the song references a fictional flower from the BTS Universe, symbolizing ‘the truth untold.’ According to the band’s label, BigHit Music, the lyrics tenderly express a longing to confess and find love on behalf of those who struggle to articulate their feelings. Upon its release, the track topped the iTunes charts in 108 countries within 24 hours, making it a global hit.