BTS takes the Grammy Awards 2022 stage to perform their song “BUTTER”

At Grammy 64th, K-pop band, BTS Army’s all seven members hit the Grammys stage 2022 for a sultry spy thriller performance of their English-language single track, “Butter.” The song is nominated for the grammy for the Best Pop/Duo/ performance on the occasion.

On the stage for their performance, the band made a very dramatic and unique entry on stage. They wore black suits and all looked like a version of James Bond.

The seven members of the band include Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The performance was framed around a heist of sorts and included a dramatic entrance from the ceiling and members hanging out in the audience (with Olivia Rodrigo) before they all met on stage.

In an interview published with the Grammy Award Recording Academy, Songwriter, producer and A&R Rob Grimaldi offers insight about creating a No. 1 hit, collaborating with a group of songwriters and producers, and what it was like working with one of the biggest groups in the world.

“Butter gave that feeling that we were trying to capture for BTS,” Grimaldi told GRAMMY.com over Zoom. “It was nostalgic yet fresh; it incorporated what BTS has already done so well and took it to another level.”

“I think one of the most remarkable aspects of “Butter’s” story is the team aspect. And I’m a big team player who believes the team dynamic in music is underrated. For “Butter” specifically, every member of this project had a unique skill set. And that created such a special moment in crafting this song because we were able to shine in our way, using our strengths to come together and build a hit record.

Everybody had a job to do, but we never forced it; we knew what we did well. The experience of being together for three months straight was fantastic personally, but you really get to know each other professionally. And at the end of those “Butter” sessions, we left with a better understanding of each other and what we were capable of when we truly pushed ourselves. “