BTS; Jin’s ‘I’ll Be There’ is a celebration of love and loyalty

After teasing the pre-release track ‘I’ll Be There’ ahead of the release of his album ‘Happy,’ BTS’ Jin has finally dropped the song. The track has already captivated the ARMY with its celebratory lyrics and fresh beats as it fuses Korean and English lyrics. Celebrating togetherness, BTS’ Jin’s ‘I’ll Be There’ is the new anthem of love and loyalty!



The music video of the song is fresh, lively, and upbeat. Jin looks like a rockstar who is sporting a grey tee layered with a denim jacket with flannel patterned detailing. The K-pop idol bears a mic as he performs under the blazing sun with his band. As he performs, passers stop and shake a leg with their friends. While the majority of the track is in Korean, its English chorus sums up the essence of the song. The lyrics go like “I swear I will always sing for you. Sing for you, I’ll be there for you.” Moreover, the K-pop sensation makes sure to reiterate his loyalty by saying that he will always be there. With its soda pop flavour featuring upbeat music, the song is sure to be in K-pop enthusiasts’ party playlists.

Catch the song here:

Meanwhile, previously Jin stated that his upcoming album ‘Happy’ will feature a range of musical flavours. The album will also feature Red Velvet star Wendy. BTS’ label HYBE previously released a statement announcing Jin’s upcoming stint. “Happy is Jin’s heartfelt invitation for fans to join him on his journey to discover happiness. The album features six tracks, each with its own unique vibe, all grounded in a band sound.” Moreover, in Jin’s August interview with Harper Bazaar, the K-pop idol also talked about the genre of the album. Jin revealed that ‘Happy’ will feature various ice-cream flavours from “soda flavour to popping candy and dark chocolate.”

The anticipated album will release on November 15. Alongside ‘I’ll Be There,’ the album includes the lead single ‘Running Wild.’ Meanwhile, other tracks include- ‘Another Level,’ ‘Until It Reaches You,’ ‘Heart on the Window’ (ft. Wendy), and ‘In Yearning/Longing.’