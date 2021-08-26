Bringing movie nights back, first Drive-in theatre in Bangalore

With the easing of restrictions across the country, people are looking for socially distanced ways of entertainment.

Since the pandemic is still not over one misses watching movies on the big screen. Just like every other innovative event, SteppinOut by Dineout has launched the first-ever Drive-in Movie Nights in Bangalore. Relive the same magic by sitting right beside your friends, family or date while enjoying a starlit sky looking over a big screen, munching on snacks.

With a stunning line up of movies from genres ranging from horror, comedy, romance, thriller, to animations, superheroes, and many more, there’s something for everyone.

All necessary COVID precautions like social distancing, mandatory masks, regular sanitization will be followed at the venue.

Get Spooked: Ready to Make your Friday Haunted

Scary witches at your door. Frankenstein’s head levitating, a very special horror-themed screening wishes you a a special movie night! The movie screening features Conjuring, one of the scariest horror blockbuster movies. Just like haunted houses and Halloween parties, this will be a very exciting and thrill-seeking option.

Date: 24th Septemper, Friday: Conjuring, Time: 7 PM onwards

Date night with My Best Friend’s Wedding

Wondering where to take your better half for a romantic date night and out of ideas? Watch ulia Roberts & Cameron Diaz with your partner under the stars and spend a cosy evening together.

Date: 25th September, Saturday: My Best Friend’s Wedding, Time: 7 PM onwards

Celebrate a Decade of the Legendary Movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The film that lives rent-free in our mind has completed 10 years! The movie which gave us the ultimate trio of friends, Bagwati and the hot-pink Japanese mobile phone is a decade old.

Date: 26th September, Sunday: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Time: 7 PM onwards

MCU Nights with Deadpool

Marvel Comics’ sexiest anti-hero starring Ryan Reynolds with an unusual sense of humour is exactly what you need to enjoy your weekend .

Date: 8th October, Friday: Deadpool, Time: 7 PM onwards

Date Night with Pride & Prejudice

Starring none other than Keira Knightley in the adaptation of Jane Austen’s epic love story about five sisters and their search for husbands. This should definitely be your Friday night movie pick !

Date: 9th October, Saturday: Pride & Prejudice, Time: 7 PM onwards

Gala Time with Bohemian Rhapsody

Rami Malek stars in Bohemian Rhapsody; a film celebrating Queen, their music, and their phenomenal lead singer Freddie Mercury. The film also chronicles the band’s reunion — their famous performance at Live Aid (1985).

Date: 10th October, Sunday: Bohemian Rhapsody, Time: 7 PM onwards,

Venue: Timbre Godrej Royale Woods.

Tickets available on the Dineout https://bnc.lt/6ZXm/XZhwVPeDYib