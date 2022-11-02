‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ S2 new teaser unveils Naveen Kasturia as Victor

Prime Video today unveiled a new teaser featuring Naveen Kasturia, the new entrant in the upcoming second season of Breathe: Into the Shadows.

Featuring Victor in the series, Naveen’s mysterious character has got everyone questioning his relationship with J. With the latest teaser unveil, Prime Video has amped up curiosity by giving a sneak peek into Victor’s character. The character teaser finally unveils Victor’s traits and his ultimate goal.

Victor is a technophile, who is fascinated by innovations and loves to play puzzles and mind games. Gifted with a sharp mind, he makes the most of technology, even if he has to take the wrong route. With a belief that a ‘perfect crime takes place with a perfect planning,’ Victor goes miles to achieve his evil plans. Is he really helping J or just fulfilling his own wrong notions? Only time will tell. But he’s surely going to change the game, and add to Kabir’s trouble.

Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 is a psychological thriller featuring Abhishek A Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Naveen Kasturia, Saiyami Kher and Ivana Kaur in prominent roles. Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is directed by Mayank Sharma who has co-created season 2 alongside Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi & Abhijeet Deshpande.

The much-awaited Amazon Original will exclusively release on Prime Video on 9th November in India and 240 countries worldwide.

Watch the trailer here: