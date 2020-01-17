While Good Newwz heads towards the Rs 200 crore club, Tanhaji has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in the first week since release.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the films’ business on social media.

Tweeting about the Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer, Taran wrote, “#GoodNewwz is marching towards double century… Got slight boost due to partial holidays [Tue and Wed]… Will cruise past ₹ 200 cr in Week 4… [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr, Sat 3.06 cr, Sun 3.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.95 cr, Wed 1.85 cr, Thu 1.56 cr. Total: ₹ 197.10 cr. #India biz…”

While Good Newwz hit the Rs 200 crore mark in its third week, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol starrer Tanhaji collected Rs 100 crores in its first week of release.

Sharing the film’s business on social media, Taran wrote, “#Tanhaji conquers BO… Incredible trending: solid weekend, smashing weekdays… Exceptional in #Maharashtra… Will dominate in Week 2… Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 15.28 cr, Wed 16.72 cr, Thu 11.23 cr. Total: ₹ 118.91 cr. #India biz. SMASH-HIT.‬”

On the other hand, films like Mardaani 2 also earned very well even in its 5th week. The film collected a total of Rs 47.51 lakhs at the domestic box-office.

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak which released alongside Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior lost growth with the onset of the second week and earned Rs 28.38 crores in its first week.

Good Newwz and Mardaani 2, both released in the last week of December and have gone on to do great business at the box-office.

