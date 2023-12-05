Zoya Akhtar eager to work with Shah Rukh Khan in the right film

Zoya Akhtar has expressed her earnest desire to collaborate with Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan once again. She emphasizes that the project must be the right one. Akhtar, known for her directorial prowess, recently directed Suhana Khan in the film “The Archies.” In a candid interview, she openly shared her aspiration to helm a full-fledged project featuring the iconic actor.

Zoya Akhtar and Shah Rukh Khan share a history of collaboration, with the latter making a memorable cameo in Akhtar’s debut directorial venture, “Luck By Chance.” Reflecting on her wish to work with the enigmatic Dunki star again, Akhtar expressed unequivocal enthusiasm. She stated that every director in the industry harbors the desire to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan, given his stature and influence. However, she emphasized the crucial criterion of finding the right synergy between the film, the role, and a personality of Shah Rukh Khan’s caliber.

“Of course, I want to work with him! I don’t think there’s any director in this industry who wouldn’t want to work with Mr. Shah Rukh Khan. But it has to be the right fit, the right film, and the right role for someone like him. It will align when it aligns,” Zoya Akhtar articulated with conviction.

In a nod to their previous collaboration, Shah Rukh Khan made a memorable appearance in “Luck By Chance,” playing himself in a cameo role. His character engaged in a thought-provoking conversation about stardom with Farhan Akhtar’s on-screen persona, leaving an indelible mark on the film.

While Zoya Akhtar eagerly awaits the opportune moment to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan on a substantial project, the Bollywood superstar is currently in the spotlight for another reason. His daughter, Suhana Khan, is making her grand acting debut in “The Archies,” a project helmed by Zoya Akhtar herself.

Shah Rukh Khan has been an unwavering pillar of support for Suhana and has consistently voiced his encouragement for her maiden venture into the world of cinema. As the anticipation builds for both father and daughter’s cinematic journeys, the prospect of Zoya Akhtar and Shah Rukh Khan joining forces again adds an exciting dimension to Bollywood’s dynamic landscape.