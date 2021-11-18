Zoya Afroz: Playing a con artiste is like entering a new world

Featuring a con artiste in a show named ‘Matsya Kaand’ where the entire world of the story is being driven by male characters, actress Zoya Afroz says, “Even though it is the story of Matsya and Ravii (Dubey) is playing the title role, and appearing in 11 characters, every character in the narrative is playing an important part. Initially, when I heard the brief of the story I thought it is a male-dominated world but eventually, I realized that my character is very well-edged out”.

“I am playing a con artiste and a magician here in the show. It is like I am entering a new world through this character, which is so multi-layered. Perhaps that is why despite the story centered around one man, every actor’s contribution to the narrative is important.”

Ajay Bhuyan is the director of the show ‘Matsya Kaand’ and it also features Madhur Mittal, Ravi Kishan, Piyush Mishra, and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.

On MX Player the show releases on November 18.

(With inputs from IANS)