‘Zero se Restart’ teaser: Vidhu Vinod Chopra inspires fresh beginnings

The teaser for Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s latest film, ‘Zero Se Restart’, is now out, offering audiences a glimpse of a heartfelt journey back to their roots. Set for a December 13 release, this upcoming movie explores the universal theme of starting over and reminds viewers that it’s never too late to reconnect with their purest ambitions.

Shared on the official Instagram page of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films, the teaser features a resonant caption, “Each one of us has a ‘zero’ moment—a point where we truly began, filled with innocence and pure ambition. Let’s all head back and reconnect with our purest selves.”

The teaser begins with a thought-provoking question: “Jab aapne apna pehla sapna dekha tha toh kya socha tha?” (When you first dreamed, what did you think?). Through this question, ‘Zero Se Restart’ seems to invite viewers to reflect on their beginnings, to remember the moments that first ignited their dreams.

The movie offers behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets, illustrating the process of how Chopra’s previous work, ’12th Fail’, evolved from an idea to a cinematic reality. Known for its gripping narrative and outstanding performances, ’12th Fail’, starring Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee, was a powerful portrayal of resilience.

‘Zero Se Restart’ appears to carry forward that same spirit, touching upon themes of resilience, dreams, and second chances.

In an official statement, Chopra explained the inspiration behind ‘Zero Se Restart’, describing it as a tribute to the aspirations that define each individual.

“Each one of us has a ‘zero’ moment—a point where we truly began, filled with innocence and pure ambition. This film is a celebration of that dream and a reminder that it’s never too late to #Restart,” he shared.

Known for films like ‘Parinda’, ‘1942: A Love Story’, ‘Mission Kashmir’, and ’12th Fail’, Chopra has made a significant impact on Indian cinema with narratives that explore human emotions and social themes. Through his production house, Vinod Chopra Films, he has also brought to life beloved movies like the ‘Munna Bhai’ series, ‘3 Idiots’, ‘PK’, and ‘Sanju’, which have become cultural phenomena.