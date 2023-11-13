Zeenat Aman Remembers Her Mauritius Vacation in This Instagram Post

In a nostalgic Instagram post, Bollywood icon Zeenat Aman reminisced about a family vacation to Mauritius in 1995. The actress, who was a state guest attending an event, decided to turn the trip into a family holiday with her two boys.

Describing the picturesque summer getaway, Aman recalled the plush resort, delectable food, and crystal-clear waters. However, the idyllic vacation took an unexpected turn when her son Azaan developed an ear infection after spending extensive hours in the resort’s swimming pool.

In a twist of parental fate, Aman found herself in a rather amusing situation during a visit to the resort’s clinic. With 5-year-old Zahaan in tow, Aman left him in the waiting room with a coloring book while she accompanied Azaan to the doctor. Little did she know that mischief was afoot.

Upon returning after a brief 20-minute absence, Aman and Azaan were met with an unexpected sight. Zahaan had seized the opportunity to redecorate the clinic’s waiting room with a stamp and ink pad he found on the receptionist’s desk. The mischievous youngster adorned the clinic’s walls with its violet logo.

Aman expressed her shock at the impromptu artwork, while Zahaan, initially beaming with pride, soon faced the consequences of his creative escapade. The actress apologized profusely to the clinic’s doctor and offered to cover the costs of the unintended redecoration.

Sharing pictures from that memorable trip to Mauritius, Zeenat invited her followers to share their own stories of their children’s antics. The post, filled with humor and nostalgia, resonated with parents who could relate to the unpredictable and amusing nature of parenting.