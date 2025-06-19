Boman Irani to newcomers in Bollywood: “If you think good looks will carry you…”

The journey of Boman Irani in Bollywood is anything but ordinary. He stepped into the world of films at the age of 44 and directed his first feature, ‘Mehta Boys’, at 65. Today, he’s celebrated as one of the finest actors in Indian cinema, but his story is a powerful reminder that success doesn’t follow a fixed timeline.

In a recent conversation with ANI, Boman Irani shared his honest views on the idea of being a “late bloomer” in Bollywood.

Contrary to popular belief, he firmly said that it’s not the industry that decides when an actor finds success—it’s the actor’s own commitment to their craft.

“I don’t think Bollywood is responsible for who makes it early or late. It’s the individual’s responsibility to make their own luck,” Irani said. “It’s great to come with dreams, but you have to come with the craft too.”

Known for effortlessly slipping into diverse roles—whether it’s the strict ‘Virus’ in ‘3 Idiots’ or the cunning businessman in ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’—Irani’s career proves that hard work and honing your skills always pay off.

He believes that focusing only on external things like appearance, without developing talent, is a path to disappointment.

“Heartbreak is bound to happen if you think good looks will carry you. You have to ask yourself—what did you bring to the audition? Did you train or did you read books on acting? Did you watch performances and rehearse? If you haven’t worked on yourself, you will keep getting heartbroken,” he stressed.

Over the years, Boman Irani has won hearts with films like ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’, ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’, ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, and ‘Dunki’. And he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Coming up, Irani will appear in ‘Detective Sherdil’ on Zee5, where he plays a businessman whose murder sets off a thrilling investigation led by Diljit Dosanjh. The film, which also stars Diana Penty, Banita Sandhu, and Ratna Pathak Shah, is ready to stream from June 20.

He is also part of ‘Tanvi The Great’, directed by Anupam Kher, featuring debutant Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role.