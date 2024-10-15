Zeenat Aman on aging, fragility, and the value of relationships

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who has been captivating Instagram followers with her thoughtful and reflective posts, shared a heartfelt message recently that resonated deeply with her audience.

In her latest post, Aman reflected on the fleeting nature of time, aging, and the importance of meaningful relationships. She opened by contemplating how, when one is young, the future seems vast and full of possibilities, with old age appearing like a far-off, almost mythical concept. However, she wrote, “Then one morning you wake up… and you realise you’re here.”

Aman poignantly noted that while youth tends to distort our perception of time, aging brings a sobering realization: life is brief, especially when considered in the context of a planet that’s billions of years old.

“You have snatched a fleeting moment of consciousness,” she reflected. With this awareness, she questioned what truly matters in life. For Zeenat Aman, it’s certainly not the pursuit of material things like clothes, electronics, or money. While these items may serve a purpose, she argued that they should never define a life well-lived.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

What truly holds meaning for her is the weight of the relationships we nurture. She emphasized that love, beauty, camaraderie, compassion, and tenderness—both given and received—are what give life its true value. Her message was simple yet profound: “Build your bridges, offer your apologies, speak your gratitude, express your love, grant forgiveness where it’s due.”

Aman also shared a personal anecdote, revealing that she had recently fallen on set, leaving her with bruises—a reminder of the fragility of her body and the impermanence of life. This physical experience, coupled with her reflections on aging, prompted her to write this deeply introspective post.

She ended her message with a call to action, inviting her followers to share their own stories of offering or accepting deep apologies in the comments, noting that it’s an “underrated act.”