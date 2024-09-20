Zeenat Aman celebrates the role of ‘Aunty’ in our lives

In a heartfelt Instagram post, veteran actress Zeenat Aman sparked a conversation about the term “aunty,” challenging the perception of it as derogatory.

“Which genius decided that ‘aunty’ is a derogatory term? It certainly wasn’t me,” she wrote, emphasizing the warmth and support that older women provide in our lives.

Aman elaborated on the significance of the Indian aunty, who is often an integral part of the community, extending kindness and nurturing beyond family ties. She described these women as sources of comfort, offering everything from a listening ear to delicious home-cooked meals. “When you hear the word ‘aunty,’ you can imagine a frumpy nag, or you can truly think about the older women in your life and see what I see,” she remarked, embracing the title with pride.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Reflecting on her own experiences, Aman mentioned her stepmother, Shamim Aunty, who played a crucial role in her life. “She would cook us meals and babysit the boys and check in on me every day,” she shared, highlighting the invaluable support that such figures provide.

Aman encouraged her followers to celebrate their own aunties, inviting them to tag and acknowledge those remarkable women who have impacted their lives. Her call to action resonated with many, including filmmaker Karan Johar, who responded positively to her message. “This piece has inspired me to accept and welcome being addressed as ‘Uncle,’” he noted, recognizing the benefits of embracing this familial title.

As Aman prepares for her much-anticipated return to the entertainment industry, she is set to star in the upcoming film ‘Bun Tikki’, alongside renowned actress Shabana Azmi. Directed by Faraaz Arif Ansari, this project marks an exciting comeback for the beloved star. Additionally, she will appear in the Netflix series ‘The Royals’, featuring a talented cast that includes Ishan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, and Nora Fatehi.