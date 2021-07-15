ZEE5’s 14 Phere starring Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda is the most awaited ‘Shaadi film of the year, not only because we will be seeing these two together in lead for the first time but also because of the plot, the characters, the writing, the comic timing and the freshness of the film.

Produced by ZEE Studios, directed by Devanshu Singh, and written by Manoj Kalwani, 14 Phere has the drama and chaos of a typical Indian wedding but multiplied by two. The movie revolves around Sanjay Singh (Vikrant), a ‘Rajput from Bihar and Aditi Karwasra (Kriti), a ‘jat’ from Jaipur, and their love story, adventures, and misadventures.

While the trailer is out and the movie is set to premiere on 23rd July on ZEE5, the makers just released the first song ‘Hum Dono Yun Mile’ which will take the audience back to their college romance days.

Written and composed by Raajeev V Bhalla and sung by Raajeev, Riya Duggal, and Rashi Harmalkar, the track is soulful and is picturized on how and where Sanjay and Aditi meet, fall in love and start living together. The song is full of cute moments between Sanjay and Aditi and is sure to bring a smile on the viewer’s face.

You can watch the song here:

Trailer:

Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda are set to make the audience laugh, cry and fall in love. 14 Phere promises to be a complete family entertainer with unique characters, song and dance, emotion and drama, comedy and quirkiness, all with its heart in the right place.