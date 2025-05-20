Zarina Wahab breaks silence on Aditya Pancholi’s affairs

Actress Zarina Wahab has never shied away from talking about her marriage to Aditya Pancholi. Their marriage is one for the books as they decided to tie the knot just 15 days after meeting. The two met on a set and soon Wahab exchanged vows with Pancholi, who is five years younger than her. In a recent interview, she talked about her husband’s affairs and stated that she is unfazed by them.

Speaking with Nayandeep Rakshit, Zarina Wahab talked about her marriage to Aditya Pancholi. “We got married within 15-20 days of meeting each other. We were working on Nari Hari film. This was the time I met him. He was a very good-looking boy. He had a scene to shoot, where he had to cry, he started to cry and didn’t stop at all. We even had to stop the shooting for that day. We sat in the same car when I held his hand and told him, ‘Don’t cry.’ At that time, he held my hand tighter and within 15 days, we got married. Everybody said, she has married such a good-looking man, he will leave her in a week. And look, it’s been 38 years.”

Following their marriage, news of Aditya Pancholi’s affairs with actresses often made headlines. However, Wahab never cared about it and was prepared for it. “People think I am very stressed. They simply assume that ‘she must be unhappy because Aditya is seeing this and that girl’ nobody says, ‘Yeh ladki dekh rahi hai inko’.” The actress stated that it is wrong to blame the married man and not the girl who is in a relationship with him. “That’s wrong. This is all a phase which comes and goes. I never take these phases seriously as I know he will never get serious with anyone else, as he loves me a lot.”

When the interviewer probed if the rumours bothered her, she said, “I used to feel a little bad when I used to read affair rumours, but then I also laughed at them. I don’t care what he does outside, but when he enters the house, he is an excellent father and husband. And that’s all matters to me. I would have felt bad if only he brought his affairs home. A lot of men have affairs and still run a family. If I will start taking these things too seriously, and start fighting over it then I will suffer. I don’t want to suffer, I love myself.”

Moreover, she added that she is with Pancholi out of love and not dependency. “I am very independent. Even if I had to live alone, I have money and properties in my name, but in reality, I never thought of leaving him. We never discussed this.”

In the past, Aditya Pancholi has stirred rumours of affairs with Pooja Bedi and Kangana Ranaut.