Yo Yo Honey Singh excited for best friend Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are set to tie the knot, and excitement is in the air. Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, a close friend of the bride, has arrived in Mumbai to celebrate their big day.

Honey Singh couldn’t contain his enthusiasm, stating, “I am here for the biggest celebration… bina daaru ke naachunga mai…” His joyous anticipation is palpable as he prepares to dance at the wedding, even without a drop of alcohol.

Earlier, Yo Yo Honey Singh shared his heartfelt wishes for the couple on Instagram. He posted, “Though I’m in London shooting for Glory’s first song, I will make sure to attend my best friend’s wedding. Sonakshi has been a big support in my career and helped me so many times in life. Best wishes to the power couple, Sona and Zaheer! Bholenath bless them.”

The rapper and Sonakshi recently collaborated on the song ‘Kalaastar’, a sequel to their hit ‘Desi Kalaakar’ from nine years ago. Their reunion has thrilled fans, adding an extra layer of excitement to the wedding festivities.

Sonakshi and Zaheer’s wedding is scheduled for Sunday, and their pre-wedding celebrations have already begun. Recently, the couple enjoyed bachelor and bachelorette parties with close friends. Sonakshi shared glimpses of the fun on social media, including a photo with her friend and fellow actor, Huma Qureshi.

Zaheer was also spotted with Sonakshi’s father, Bollywood veteran Shatrughan Sinha, in Bandra, Mumbai. The duo posed happily for the paparazzi, adding to the growing buzz around the wedding.

In an interesting twist, an audio wedding invite from Sonakshi and Zaheer went viral, confirming their upcoming nuptials. The digital invite, styled like a magazine cover, features a photo of the couple in a snow-covered setting, with Zaheer kissing Sonakshi on the cheek. The couple playfully announced their readiness to become “definite and official husband and wife.”

Despite their public appearances and adorable social media posts, Sonakshi and Zaheer have kept their relationship relatively private. They starred together in the 2022 film ‘Double XL’, which sparked dating rumors. However, the couple has remained tight-lipped about their romance, letting their actions and photos speak louder than words.

As the big day approaches, fans and friends eagerly await the union of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, a couple whose love story has captivated many.