Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has now reached a different level. While the case has been transferred to the CBI now, everyone is seeking justice. Recently, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a post on her Instagram calling for justice and finding the truth behind his brother’s death. The young actor died by suicide on June 14 at his Bandra home.

On Friday, Shweta shared a picture of herself holding up a placard on Instagram that read, “We will win. Love you bhai. God is with us.” In her tweet, she wrote, “We will get justice… we will find the truth!! Folded hands#warriors4ssr #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #godiswithus (sic).”

Earlier, Shweta shared a cryptic social media post, which coincided with Sushant’s girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty’s appearance at the enforcement directorate office. “Har Har Mahadev,” Shweta wrote in her Instagram post, attaching a picture of Lord Shiva, above which was written, “Someone said be careful who you mess with because you don’t know who protects them in the spiritual world (sic).”

She has also shared pictures and the video of a ‘Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ billboard, in California.

As per reports, Rhea has been accused of misappropriating funds to the tune of Rs 15 crore from late Sushant Singh Rajput’s bank account. A money laundering case was lodged against Rhea by the ED after Sushant’s father, KK Singh, filed an FIR accusing her of cheating and siphoning off the late actor’s funds for her and her family’s personal expenses. The ED has recorded her statement under the Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 on Friday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has launched a probe in the case. On Thursday, the CBI filed an FIR against Rhea and five others, including her parents and brother Bhowmick. Sushant and Rhea’s common friends Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi were all named in the FIR.

Meanwhile, Rhea had earlier requested home minister Amit Shah for a CBI probe into Sushant’s death.