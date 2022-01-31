Will Vishal’s ‘FIR’ be released on February 11?

Director Manu Anand’s action thriller “FIR,” with actor Vishnu Vishal in the lead, is expected to hit theaters on February 11.

The makers of the film are planning to release the film on February 11, according to sources close to the project.

Ever since the trailer was first released in January 2020, the film has sparked a great deal of interest.

In the film, Vishal plays a Muslim youth named Abu Bakker Abdulla, while director Gautham Vasudev Menon plays a cop.

Aside from Manjima Mohan and Raiza Wilson, the film also features Reba Monica John, Gaurav Narayanan, and Prashanth Rangaswamy.

Vishnu Vishal’s own production house, VV Studioz, is behind the film’s cinematography, while Ashwath’s music provides the soundtrack.

The team had been wanting to release the film for a long time, but the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns meant the project had to be halted. However, as conditions have improved, they are now hoping to release their film.